CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Pleasant Hill community is calling it a miracle that the storms last week weren't worse.
Now, they're honoring the first responders who helped out in the heated moments.
Just four days ago, a tornado ripped through an elementary school among other places in Cumberland County. It took a collaboration from first responders, educators, maintenance crews, and electric companies to make sure everyone was safe.
Those same groups of people are now pitching in on the rebuild efforts.
"This tornado landed in the middle of a church with a glass side, an assisted living center, a school across the street, a nursing home down the street of memory care, and a wellness center. We were truly blessed," Mayor Lisa Patrick said.
The tornado that touched down in Cumberland County was later confirmed to be an EF-0. Another one was also reported in Scott County that was much stronger as an EF-2.
