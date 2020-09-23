Age-progressed photos have been released of Chloie Leverette, 9, and Christopher "Gage" Daniel, 7, who were last seen during the evening hours of Sept. 23, 2012, at their grandparents' home in Unionville, TN. (Photo: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
The age-progressed images released this week shows what Chloie may now look like at age 17 and what Gage would look like at age 15.
They remain the subjects of an ongoing AMBER Alert and TBI continues to pursue leads as they present. Last week, we published new age progression pictures on our website, from @MissingKids.If you have information that may help, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/GXZkW6npa0
Leon McClaran, 72, Molly McClaren, 70, were killed in a house fire in Unionville, TN, on Sept. 23, 2012. Their grandchildren - Chloe Leverette, 9, and 7-year-old Gage Daniel - are considered missing by TBI.
Chloe Leverette, 9, is considered missing after a fatal house fire in Unionville, TN, on Sept. 23. An endangered child alert has been issued by the TBI to find her.
Gage Daniel, 7, is considered missing after a fatal house fire in Unionville, TN, on Sept. 23. An endangered child alert has been issued by the TBI to find him.
Molly McClaran, 70, died in a house fire in Unionville, TN, on Sept. 23.
Leon McClaran, 72, died in a house fire in Unionville, TN, on Sept. 23.
