Chloie Leverette & Gage Daniel - age-progressed photos - Sept. 2020
 

Age-progressed photos have been released of Chloie Leverette, 9, and Christopher "Gage" Daniel, 7, who were last seen during the evening hours of Sept. 23, 2012, at their grandparents' home in Unionville, TN. (Photo: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released age-progress photos of two Bedford County children who have been missing for eight year.

Chloie Leverette, 9, and Christopher "Gage" Daniel, 7, were last seen during the evening hours of Sept. 23, 2012, at their grandparents' home in Unionville, TN. The home was destroyed by fire that night. The remains of the grandparents were found in the home, but the children have not been located.

The age-progressed images released this week shows what Chloie may now look like at age 17 and what Gage would look like at age 15.

If anyone has information about their disappearance, contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Grandparents killed, 2 children missing in Bedford Co. fire

