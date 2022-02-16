NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A bill at the Tennessee Capitol focuses on books in children's school libraries and the availability of that information to parents.
It's a Gov. Bill Lee legislation that GOP Majority leader Representative William Lamberth, R-District 44, sponsored. It's called the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022.
"The access to the information isn't necessarily the concerning part," Christ Littleton, who has three children in Rutherford County Schools, said.
The bill would also require each local board of education to adopt a policy to create procedures for reviewing school library collections. Rep. Lamberth said the idea is to ensure transparency in the system and the school library.
Littleton told News 4 his school district already gives parents access to that information. He added he's like to see the bill go a little further.
"It's not so much about the ability to find it. It's that a kid can walk into a library at school and check out a book," Littleton said. "And a parent does not know that they checked out a book. We also don't know what that particular book is."
"I mean, we have a First Amendment right to put any type of information out there as adults. We all enjoy that right, and that's got to be protected," Lamberth said. "For children, However, sometimes there are some books that simply aren't appropriate for their age. So we just want to make sure that we had this discussion in a very transparent way."
Lamberth explained if this bill would limit the books in schools.
"It doesn't limit anything," Lamberth said. "It just sets up a really good process for that conversation to occur between parents in the school system that is educating their children because it's got to be a combined effort."
Littleton said he'd like to see one thing added to the bill: parents' check off when kids sign out books.
"Hey, your parents say it's okay for you to view these kinds of books, or it's not cool. That's for the parents to decide," Littleton said. "That would be the thing I would add to Bill like that because again, Netflix types that sign in, put in your code, or you don't have access to the information."
The bill will be up again in the subcommittee this coming week. Lamberth said they still want to hear from Tennesseeans about this bill.
