NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee’s Attorney General Herbert Slatery joined the attorneys general from Ohio and Kentucky and filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
General Slatery’s office asserts that the vaccination requirement handed down on Thursday is “unlawful and unconstitutional.”
“Unless we intervene, federal contractors in Tennessee will be forced to make sense of the mandate’s many inconsistencies that require their entire workforce be vaccinated or face potential blacklisting and loss of future federal contracts,” said General Slatery. “That is simply unworkable and this lawsuit seeks to stop it.”
In a statement released by the attorneys general, they argue that Biden’s vaccine mandate “violates state sovereignty by preventing the states from exercising their police power to establish laws regarding workforce vaccination policies.”
To read the full lawsuit, click here.
