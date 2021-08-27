NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III along with 20 other attorneys general joined together to ensure that the Biden Administration will faithfully defend a long-standing federal immigration statute that prohibits illegal re-entry.
A letter was sent to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for written assurances by September 17th that the U.S. Department of Justice will defend the law regarding the re-entry.
This letter comes shortly after a recent district court ruling in Nevada struck down a provision that criminalizes the illegal re-entry of previously deported individuals.
The state attorneys general are concerned that the DOJ will follow recent patterns of circumventing the legislative process by not defending the law, noting multiple examples in which the Biden Administration has demonstrated a habit of “policymaking through the expedient of strategic surrender” in litigation.
“This is a long-standing statute and one of the most effective ways we have to deter illegal reentry into the United States by individuals who have been denied admission, deported or removed,” said General Slatery. “The federal government should act immediately and defend the law.”
In July, the U.S. Border Patrol reported more than 200,000 encounters with migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border.
To read the entire letter, click here.
