WASHINGTON (AP/WSMV) - The House Judiciary hearing featuring an empty chair for Attorney General William Barr lasted less than 30 minutes, but the panel says it will continue its investigation.
Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Barr's "moment of accountability will come soon enough" if he doesn't give the committee with the "respect it deserves."
Barr had been asked to testify about special counsel Robert Mueller's report, but the Justice Department said he would not appear.
Democratic members of the committee had fun with the spectacle, with Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen bringing buckets of fried chicken and leaving a prop ceramic chicken at the empty witness' chair. Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline jokingly looking under the desk to make sure Barr wasn't there.
Later, Cohen told reporters, "Chicken Barr should have shown up today and answered questions."
The Justice Department said Nadler, a Democrat from New York, was trying to place "unprecedented and unnecessary" conditions on the attorney general.
For most of Wednesday, Barr underwent at times scathing questioning by Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The House panel is considering holding Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to show.
Congressman Cohen later released the following statement:
“The message is Attorney General Bill Barr is not brave enough to answer questions from a staff attorney and members of the Judiciary Committee. A legitimate attorney general would not refuse to appear at an oversight hearing but Barr is fearful our questions would expose his duplicity and prove once again that he is the president’s fixer, not the nation’s top law enforcement official. While the props were in gest, I am acutely aware of how close we are to a serious Constitutional crisis when the executive branch essentially declines to have its actions reviewed by Congress, a co-equal branch of our government.”
