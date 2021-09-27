NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Attorney General has just filed an appeal on rulings against the governor's executive order on mask mandates.
Gov. Bill Lee signed executive order 84, which will give parents and guardians the ability to "opt their child out of a local mask mandate enacted by a school or health board."
The governor is allowing parents to opt-out of school mask mandates.
This appeal seeks to keep the governor's executive order which would allow parents to opt out in Knox and Shelby counties where another judge indefinitely banned Lee’s order.
“These orders have impeded the Governor’s executive authority during an emergency to direct the State’s public health response, which is why this Office will be appealing those decisions,” Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said in a statement on Monday.
A group of parents in Williamson County have filed a lawsuit in federal court to have the Williamson County School system’s mask mandate set aside.
A judge's court ruling stated that Williamson County parents wouldn't be able to opt-out of mask mandates for their children.
A federal judge's ruling on Friday has temporarily blocked the governor's executive order to allow parents to opt-out of school mask mandates.
