NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Attorney General has just filed an appeal on rulings against the governor's executive order on mask mandates.

Gov. Bill Lee signed executive order 84, which will give parents and guardians the ability to "opt their child out of a local mask mandate enacted by a school or health board."

This appeal seeks to keep the governor's executive order which would allow parents to opt out in Knox and Shelby counties where another judge indefinitely banned Lee’s order.

“These orders have impeded the Governor’s executive authority during an emergency to direct the State’s public health response, which is why this Office will be appealing those decisions,” Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said in a statement on Monday.

A judge's court ruling stated that Williamson County parents wouldn't be able to opt-out of mask mandates for their children.