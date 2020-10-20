NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The off-ramp from I-40 eastbound to Broadway, Demonbreun Street is blocked due to an overturned vehicle.
The incident was reported at 2:14 p.m. and is not expected to be cleared until around 6 p.m.
According to Metro Police, the crash was fatal and the Fatal Team has responded to investigate further.
News4 will update this story with any additional information as it is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.