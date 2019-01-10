After 65 Years, Old Engine 576 leaving Centennial Park
Memories of Nashville's steam engine train days on our Throwback Thursday, and how one classic locomotive could be coming back to life in the next few years.
Two-hundred tons of steam and steel, the big machine ran the rails of Nashville, Chattanooga, and St. Louis back in the 1940s.
When it was coming down the tracks, you left your house to go watch and hear it.
"This day is like a religious holiday, 'cause I'm a die-hard train enthusiast. Just because this big ole black steam engine [is] more powerful than anything."
The feeling at Centennial Park for train lovers today was that Old Engine 576 needs to move again.
A million donated dollars and some chunks of coal is all that it would take.
"It'll make some noise."
"Woo-Woo."
Hammer time and working on the railroad is the start of a three year plan to get it rolling again.
For 65 years, it sat in the park, put to pasture by the diesel engine.
David Gray saw it at the park when he was 6-years-old.
"Yeah, I was here in 1963. My dad brought me up here to see the engine, it was a big deal in Nashville."
Johnny Cash posed by it, photographers took pictures of it. Some did so again today.
"I guess I'm glad it's gonna be put to use, but it was always nice to ride through Centennial Park and see it there."
Thursday afternoon it slowly made the first 50 yards of its journey to the train museum and rehab. We sped the video up for you to get a glimpse of its coming glory.
"It's been part of Nashville, and what we remember as kids, and old folks like we are now."
The train will do its big time move on Sunday, on the road down Charlotte Pike and on to Tennessee Central Railway Museum.
Money matters, donations are the only way the train will ever run the rails again.
