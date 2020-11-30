NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After weeks of alarming spikes in COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, health officials are warning against gatherings for the rest of the year.
Overnight Monday, there were nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases. There were 48 new deaths.
“Its people being, gathering in groups,” Brian Todd, a spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Health Department said. Tennessee has recorded a record breaking rise in cases over the last month. Davidson County tells a similar story, and the ripple effect of the Thanksgiving holiday is yet to be accounted for.
“We hope people did what we were hoping they did, and that is do what we’re doing right now. Instead of meeting in person for Thanksgiving this one year, do it via zoom or FaceTime,” Todd explained. “If they didn’t, then we’re going to see a greater number of cases in the coming weeks.”
As we approach more major holidays, the Metro Nashville Health Department says large gatherings are to blame for skyrocketing cases. “If people are going to be visiting relatives, that could be a very dangerous situation this year,” Todd said. “The sooner that we’re able to start to move that curve back down again, the better that we’re going to be able to fight off this disease.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.