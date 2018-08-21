You are helping get violent criminals off of our streets.
Crime Stoppers say it gets hundreds of tips weekly but with the recent string of violent crimes even more tips have been pouring in.
“There is an increase in violence,” Nashville Crime Stoppers board chairman Liz Parrott said. "We have a small police force for a growing city so every citizen is actually an extension of our police force."
An extension that has been very busy sending in tips following last week’s string of murders and other violent crimes.
“It's been a huge uptick,” Parrott said. “I know West just solved one on tips through the line and I know there's a couple other ones that we're looking into now."
Neighborhood watch groups are also busy working to help police.
"When this happened it was posted on all these pages because our city was trying to pull together to help figure out who these people are,” Founder of East Nashville Neighborhood Watch Von Moye said.
Moye’s Facebook group has thousands of members, and the page is a way to spread vital information quickly.
"Once people are alerted that somethings going on, and in this case it continued to happen, you start getting descriptions you kind of know what to look for,” Moye said. "We're not going to give in to criminals we're going to take these communities back and we're going to make them safe."
Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and tips that lead to an arrest could come with a cash reward.
Parrott and Moye both say if you see a crime 9-1-1 needs to your first call before posting online or going to a tip line.
To learn more about how to submit a tip with Crime Stoppers, click here.
