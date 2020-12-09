Chances are, one of your family's holiday traditions has been cancelled this year because of COVID. One couple said they're keeping a very important tradition alive at a time their community needs it the most.
Outside the Lazy G Ranch, it's acres of land and buffalo. Take a look inside, there are huge displays of snowmen, Santas, and far more.
"We love Christmas!" laughed Frida Gaw, sitting with her husband Eddie in front of a huge Christmas tree and a seasonal stage coach.
"We've got a sleigh over here that we were gonna use in the Christmas parade this year," Frida said, gesturing to a sled covered in decorations that look like dogs. "I put dogs in it and called it the dog sled."
A picture sat on a table nearby showing a float the ranch made for the Christmas parade last December. The picture was taken before this community knew what 2020 would bring.
Lazy G Ranch is in Cookeville, a city where lives were lost and homes destroyed in the March Tornado.
"Words can't explain how bad it was," said Frida. "Physically seeing it was the worst thing I've ever seen."
"It's changed everything around here," added Eddie.
Many properties are now cleared away. Many homes are rebuilding. The comfort that comes with some of the community's Christmas traditions couldn't happen this year.
The dog sled has stayed at the ranch after the Cookeville Christmas Parade was cancelled due to the Coronavirus.
"There's a lot of people that's down," said Eddie. "They're depressed. They've been shut in and nobody can get out."
Eddie and Frida figured there's something they can do for Cookeville.
Lazy G Ranch has done a free light show lining their long drive in years past. The Gaws weren't sure if they'd continue it in 2020, but they reconsidered and thought, this is the exact right time to have it. The drive is again lined in bright lights showing nativity scenes, Christmas trees, snowmen, and far more.
"This whole community needs it," said Eddie. "It needs it. They're hungry for this stuff."
"It was a dark time, and Christmas just lights everything up," Frida added.
The Lazy G Ranch held a live nativity scene earlier this month. The lights go on each night at dark and continue until 9pm. The display will continue until December 26. The Lazy G Ranch can be found at 6070 Dodson Branch Rd. in Cookeville.
