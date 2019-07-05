HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - After a short pursuit, an escaped inmate from Humphreys County is back behind bars.
Investigators say 45-year-old Steven Ray Hamm ran away from Humphreys County Jail east toward Highway 13 overnight. He was known to associate with people from Humphreys, Benton, and Carroll Counties.
Hamm is detained at Humphreys County Jail as a pretrial felon and was held for charges of theft of property, burglary of a motor vehicle, failure to appear, and for failure to pay child support. He has a history of child support violations, various traffic-related offenses, and drug charges.
Hamm now faces escape charges.
