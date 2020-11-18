NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With Pfizer soon expected to request emergency authorization with the FDA for their COVID-19 vaccine, state health leaders are outlining when the vaccine could reach Tennesseans.

"After that final decision is issued, vaccine distribution to states could occur in as short as 24 hours," Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health said. "Once we have the vaccine product in hand here in Tennessee we will begin deploying our distribution plan immediately."

State health leaders stress that the vaccine will not initially be widely available, and that top priority will go to health care workers and first responders — specifically those deemed to be at high risk.

Widespread availability in Tennessee will likely be closer to the spring of 2021.

Health leaders say they are planning to be ready to distribute the vaccine on December 1 of this year.

Pfizer is preparing to file for emergency use authorization with the FDA, saying they now have the required safety data to make an official request.

Last week the pharmaceutical company announced its coronavirus vaccine appeared to be more than 90 percent effective, based on preliminary data.

Tennessee is one of four states the company selected to test their vaccine distribution plan.

