She pleaded guilty to assaulting a suspect in her custody and was accused of trying to cover it up. News4 has learned her old department wants to hire her back as a police officer.

The former Westmoreland officer who pleaded guilty to assaulting a suspect in her custody and trying to hide the crime, is now being recommended for rehire in her town’s police department.

News4 Investigates has also confirmed that the officer who blew the whistle to expose Wolfe’s crime resigned from the Westmoreland police department two weeks ago.

In January, News4 Investigates exposed the video that prompted Amanda Wolfe to plead guilty to assault of an inmate in her custody.

Our investigation also found that right before the assault, Wolfe instructed her fellow officer, Elizabeth Lehner, to turn off her body camera that was capturing the suspect’s arrest.

“I could see she said, “Turn your body camera off.’ You can’t hear it. You can see her mouthing it. Never crossed my mind what she would do next,” Lehner told TBI investigators in a recorded interview.

After Wolfe was fired from her job, News4 Investigates then confirmed that the city kept her on the payroll as an animal control officer.

News4 Investigates confirmed two weeks ago that Lehner submitted her resignation.

Keshia Troutt, the Westmoreland city recorder, confirmed that during a specially called meeting last night, the city’s new police chief, Steven Jolley, requested that Wolfe be reinstated to her old position as police officer.

The council will then vote on his recommendation at their meeting this month.

After her termination, News4 Investigates confirmed Wolfe filed for expungement of her assault conviction, which enables her now to be rehired.

News4 Investigates reached out to Jolley for comment and are waiting for his response.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.