The former Westmoreland officer who pleaded guilty to assaulting a suspect in her custody and trying to hide the crime, is now being recommended for rehire in her town’s police department.

News4 Investigates has also confirmed that the officer who blew the whistle to expose Wolfe’s crime resigned from the Westmoreland police department two weeks ago.

In January, News4 Investigates exposed the video that prompted Amanda Wolfe to plead guilty to assault of an inmate in her custody.

Our investigation also found that right before the assault, Wolfe instructed her fellow officer, Elizabeth Lehner, to turn off her body camera that was capturing the suspect’s arrest.

“I could see she said, “Turn your body camera off.’ You can’t hear it. You can see her mouthing it. Never crossed my mind what she would do next,” Lehner told TBI investigators in a recorded interview.

After Wolfe was fired from her job, News4 Investigates then confirmed that the city kept her on the payroll as an animal control officer.

News4 Investigates confirmed two weeks ago that Lehner submitted her resignation.

Keshia Troutt, the Westmoreland city recorder, confirmed that during a specially called meeting last night, the city’s new police chief, Steven Jolley, requested that Wolfe be reinstated to her old position as police officer.

The council will then vote on his recommendation at their meeting this month.

After her termination, News4 Investigates confirmed Wolfe filed for expungement of her assault conviction, which enables her now to be rehired.

News4 Investigates reached out to Jolley for comment and are waiting for his response.