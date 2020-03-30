NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Following questions from News4 Investigates about high bills from people who thought COVID-19 testing would be free, Vanderbilt University Medical Center is recalling bills and admits adjustments to billing services were delayed.
Rosley Fosler was one of the people who shared his bill with News4 Investigates.
Even though it’s been eleven days since he got his test at a Vanderbilt walk in clinic in Franklin and still doesn’t have the result, he did get a bill.
When he saw the amount, he was stunned: $221.
“I was like: then the test wasn’t free,” Fosler said.
Adonis Rouse also told News4 Investigates he thought that test was free when he went to Vanderbilt’s testing center at its main hospital in Nashville.
Rouse said he was inside the COVID 19 testing center for less than an hour.
When he looked up the projected bill through Vandebilt’s patient portal, the bill was $1,268.
“It’s a huge bill, it’s a surprise. They don’t tell you that up front,” Rouse said. “Everyone knows that the test is free. What they don’t tell you when you go to get the test is that there’s going to be a surprise bill.”
While Rouse only got a Coronavirus tests, Folser said he was encouraged to also get a flu test, which added to his bill.
Folser said he was told by Vanderbilt that while the test and the lab screening was free, the process to administer it was not.
Rouse said he was told that because he went to Vanderbilt’s COVID-19 testing center, that he was essentially admitted to the ER, even though he was only there for less than an hour.
Hours after News4 Investigates shared these stories and the bills with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Heather Dunn, the Associate Vice President of Revenue Cycle Services, emailed a statement that they were recalling bills that were issued too soon.
“Insurance companies’ systems must be updated, just like ours, to handle the COVID-19 related claims. We were delayed in adjusting our billing systems to hold these claims, which unfortunately allowed some to be filed too soon,” Dunn wrote.
Dunn went on to write that once the corrected their billing system and are now in the process of recalling Covid 19 related charges that “we released too quickly.”
“We will contact the patients who were impacted by this error to explain the situation, and once we have confirmation that the payers’ systems are ready to accept these types of claims, we will then resubmit them,” Dunn wrote.
The statement on to read that there is a charged assessed when a patient sees a provider for evaluation and management services, and that new patients are assessed a new-patient charge for walk-in clinics if they are new patients.
News4 Investigates will continue to monitor these bills for our viewers and readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.