NASHVILLE (WSMV) - "Devastating. Hurt," Barbara Short said. "Destroyed. I mean, why would somebody run off after hitting someone like that?... What if that was their parent laying there?"
Short's father, Liburn Evitts, was 77 years old when he was truck by a car on News Providence Road and left to die. "He was a walker," his daughter-in-law, Nicole Leyva explained. "He walked New Providence downtown. People knew him by walking around town collecting golf balls."
Police said Evitts was hit by a four-door sedan just after 11:00 p.m on July 9. Surveillance video isn't clear enough to make out an exact model. "Accidents happen, you know, things like that happen," Leyva said, "but you stop and call 911. You stop and offer help." Police estimate Evitts was left on the side of the road 45 minutes before someone called for help.
"He maybe, possibly could’ve e been saved," Short said. "He never did anything to anybody to deserve nothing [sic] like this. Never."
Investigators said it will take witnesses coming forward to solve this case. Crime Stoppers is offering a crash reward for any information leading to an arrest. Tips can be made anonymously.
"Just come forth," Short pleaded. "We know it was an accident, but now you’ve made it more of an accident by leaving the scene of an accident. If you could just come forth and tell what you did."
