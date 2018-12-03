After months of recovery, injured TSU football player Christion Abercrombie says he'll be "back on top" soon.

Abercrombie took to Twitter on Monday for the first time in two months, thanking the community for their support.

Back in November, Christion's mom took to Twitter to offer encouraging news after he ate his first meal by mouth since September.

TSU linebacker Christion Abercrombie's condition continues to improve

Abercrombie collapsed during a football game at the end of September and underwent emergency brain surgery.

He was in critical condition for a week, then transferred to Georgia for specialized brain surgery at a hospital in Atlanta where he is continuing his recovery.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.