After months of recovery, injured TSU football player Christion Abercrombie says he'll be "back on top" soon.
Abercrombie took to Twitter on Monday for the first time in two months, thanking the community for their support.
I am him! And GOD is good all the time. Thank you everyone for the prayers. 🔙🔛🔝🔜— C.Abercrombie (@SafeMode6_) December 3, 2018
Back in November, Christion's mom took to Twitter to offer encouraging news after he ate his first meal by mouth since September.
Abercrombie collapsed during a football game at the end of September and underwent emergency brain surgery.
He was in critical condition for a week, then transferred to Georgia for specialized brain surgery at a hospital in Atlanta where he is continuing his recovery.
