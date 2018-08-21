NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is one step closer to getting a Major League Soccer stadium.
Metro Council passed several measures Tuesday night to move the proposed stadium and mixed-use private development forward at the Fairgrounds.
The Council passed an ordinance 24-7 approving the demolition of several buildings at the Fairgrounds to make way for the stadium. One of the most controversial votes was the council's decision to declare 10 acres at the Fairgrounds as "surplus property," meaning it can be sold for private development.
While some council members argued this development is a positive step forward for Nashville, others said it will put too much of a burden on the taxpayers, adding that the land shouldn't be considered "surplus property" when it's currently being used.
An overflow crowd packed council chambers, most against building the stadium at the Fairgrounds. The group, wearing shirts that read "right city, wrong location," argued the Fairgrounds should not be redeveloped.
Tuesday's vote comes after a council committee voted Monday against demolishing the existing buildings at the Fairgrounds. They also voted against declaring 10 acres as surplus property in order to lease it to developers for a mixed-use project.
The committee’s votes on Monday night were only recommendations to the full Metro Council. The Metro Council has the final vote on the stadium.
Tuesday's vote does not mean it is a done deal for the stadium; this was only the second of three readings. Metro Council will have a final vote on Sept. 4. For final approval on its third reading, the ordinance needs 27 votes.
On Tuesday, Metro Council also approved an ordinance bringing Bird Scooters back to Nashville. Bird was forced to pull its controversial scooters off the streets in June, just one month after launching.
Metro Council voiced several concerns about the popular scooters, mostly centered around safety. On Tuesday, several council members expressed the need to more transportation options in Nashville and feel Bird and similar companies can alleviate some of the traffic woes.
Mayor David Briley must approve the scooters before you'll see them back on Nashville streets.
Metro council passed a series of measures that move the MLS stadium and private development forward. The third and final vote is September 4th. pic.twitter.com/Z3mjnaWTlX— wsmv Nancy Amons (@WSMVNancyAmons) August 22, 2018
