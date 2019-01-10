Persistence pays off!
An Antioch neighbor spent years trying to get Metro Public Works to help stop cars from sliding off a road into her yard.
She shared her story with News4 hoping to get answers.
On Thursday, Metro installed a brand-new shiny guardrail, with additional signage aimed at keeping cars from flying off the road into the front yards of homes.
Candace Owens lives on Billingsgate Road.
“I really appreciate your continued efforts,” Owens said of News4. “Being able to put a story to this problem, and faces behind the issue, I think really have been a helpful part of getting this done.”
Owens spent nearly three years working on making the guardrail a reality.
“I put in numerous requests. I e-mailed so many people,” she recalls. “It was so wonderful to finally see it being taking seriously.”
Another close call Saturday ended up being the last straw
“You could hear his car spinning out of control,” she said. “It scared my son and I to the point of getting out of the way, making sure this car wasn't coming into the kitchen, because his headlights were shining in the kitchen.”
When she was getting ready for work this morning, Owens couldn't believe what she saw out her window.
“This morning when I saw and heard the trucks pulling up to begin the construction, it was a huge sigh of relief and answered prayers,” said Owens.
Owens as a message for others who are dealing with similar issues on their streets.
“Don't give up. Your persistence can pay off,” she said. “Just let people know how important it is. Don't stop working.”
Owens hopes this barrier will help, but she also believes more needs to be done to slow cars down.
She thinks more action will be taken by Metro if they're having to come back and fix the guard rail over and over again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.