Something about spring, it's a restart, a rebirth, and a new beginning. It could also be a time to learn something new.
Arriving to a room with leafy greens and fresh vegetables, Betty Mason was ready to teach a class alongside Vui's Kitchen.
A room of women in front of her began rolling shrimp and vegetables into summer rolls.
The reason Betty was there was because of a promise she made five years ago.
Betty's daughter, Katy, volunteered with a horse therapy program. She was a former jump marshal at Steeplechase. At 19-years-old, Katy died of a drug overdose. Betty's promise to Katy was this;
"I would help other people who had struggles such as hers with substance abuse disease," said Betty.
All the women in the class rolling summer rolls were with Mending Hearts, an addiction treatment center.
Betty called this a chance to give a few people in recovery some love, some words of encouragement. That included people like Aaliyah Muhammad.
"Spring roll show off time!" announced Betty, encouraging Aaliyah to get up and show one of her summer rolls to the room.
"That's beautiful! Good job!"
"It means knowing that we're not alone, all I had to do was take the step forward," said Aaliyah. "It's beautiful."
At Betty's home, there are little spring flowers arranged into what she calls Katy's heart.
"When you lose a child, you have a hole in your heart and a lot of jagged edges," said Betty. "What I found out is the more I'm around these ladies and see how they're doing, I still have that hole in my heart, but it's not serrated any longer. It's softening. I see them as another Katy."
"I'm honored she feels I'm like a daughter," said Aaliyah. "Just like she's here for us, we're here for her, and that's a beautiful thing."
Betty was so glad she can be there on a spring day for these new beginnings.
"Spring is rebirth," said Betty. "Spring. Rebirth. Spring rolls. That promise to [Katy] has put a breath of life back in me. She doesn't have a voice anymore. I am her voice."
Mending Hearts is hosting a virtual breakfast fundraiser this week. For more details, visit https://givebutter.com/women-rise-2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.