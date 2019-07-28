One man was killed, and another was injured during a shooting in Rotary Park in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Authorities took the alleged gunman, Blake Thomas Ludy, into custody in Greenbrier late Sunday evening.
This shooting comes just two days after Clarksville’s mayor called on the community to help fight violent crime in the city.
Last month, Clarksville’s mayor Joe Pitts was inside a Longhorn in Clarksville with his wife and friends when he heard gunshots outside.
“Two people were unfortunately killed,” Pitts said.
Last year the city saw 15 homicides so far this year 11 people have been killed.
“Anybody in our city whether it be a resident or a visitor who’s a victim of crime, we take it very personally,” Pitts said. “One is too many and certainly 11 are way too many.”
The 11th homicide happened just hours before our interview with Pitts during a shooting at Rotary Park.
“These individuals are not from Montgomery county they came here from another county,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Steve Heise said, “All three individuals knew each other. We don’t think this was random.”
The community has also seen a recent rash in car burglaries and thefts. From June 1st to July 3rd there have been more than 150 vehicle burglaries and 80 vehicle thefts in Clarksville. Police say 30 guns were also stolen from cars from June 1st to July 26th.
“That is now a gun turned over to other people who probably don’t want to use it for hunting or target practice,” Pitts said. “I want to encourage people to be responsible. Lock your car.”
It’s just one of the simple steps people can take to help police prevent and solve crime in the city. Pitts says people also need to come forward with any information that could help with a crime, no matter how small the tip may be.
“Our Clarksville police department has done a great job.” Pitts said. “They have been quick on the scene and quick to identify people who are committing these crimes. We just need the public’s help to prevent the crimes.”
Pitts says they’ve also added seven additional police officers in this year’s budget. They are currently recruiting for those positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.