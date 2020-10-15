This season, we've seen werewolves breaking loose, towering skeletons, horror icons, and boneyard circuses decorating neighborhood lawns. Now, James Worsham is giving his take on terror.
"To be totally honest, I'm not the biggest Halloween fan," he laughed. "This year was definitely the exception."
So, what did he do?
"2020. It was the scariest thing I could think of...'" James read from a display in his yard. "It's literally the scariest thing. The whole year. Terrifying. If it comes back next year, I quit."
James is able to smile, but the truth is, he's had a very hard year.
In March, James' business on Main Street, Handy Dandy Productions, was hit by the tornado. He did sculptures for hotels and restaurants, did interior design work.
"All the stuff I had been working on for months is just trash," said James. "It's just heartbreaking."
Then, the pandemic followed.
"All my projects were cancelled, all my commissions," he said. "Look, it's an awful year. It's been hard on everyone. Nobody's enjoying this. What can I do to make people smile? When things are at their worst, I think the best medicine you can offer anyone else is to make a joke about it, to keep yourself from crying."
Relocating Handy Dandy productions, projects are now picking up. James has work to sell.
"2021 has got to be better," James laughed. "It can't go down. It's gotta go up from here."
