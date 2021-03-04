One of the most recognizable names of downtown Clarksville is suffering smoke, fire, and water damage. A fire broke out at Blackhorse Pub and Brewery Wednesday morning. Now, the owner says the reaction shows the power of community.
If you're part of downtown Clarksville, this about sums it up.
"It's this feeling of this big, long Thanksgiving table we all get to eat around and work around every day," said Ryan Bowie, who runs the Roxy Regional Theatre and his City Boy, Country Life store.
If the city's downtown is a table, there'd be a seat for Bowie, and there'd be a seat for Jody Isaacs of Journey's Eye Studio.
"That sense of deep, genuine community is alive here," said Isaac. "We really do stand arm and arm."
There'd also be a seat at the table for the owners of a true cornerstone of downtown, a place that's just seen one of its hardest days.
"We crested the hill and saw smoke coming from the buildings first," said Sherri Robinson, owner of Blackhorse Pub and Brewery. "It began to sink in that it was more serious than we hoped."
Robinson said the morning prep crew was at the pub making beer cheese when the gas range they were using caught fire, and the fire moved fast.
"I think we have about four months before we can reopen," she said. "I'm just worried about our staff."
"We decided we have to do something," said Bowie.
A GoFundMe for those Blackhorse Pub workers has more than $25,000, and it's growing.
"That is who we are, I just love it," said Isaac.
For that, Robinson will tell you what kind of people make up that table.
"They're awesome people, tremendous people, full of love, full of giving for the people around them," she said.
To donate to the Blackhorse, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/blackhorse-employee-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2uD5wz2BbiBmsrvmMJLY7kl5D3oRdEHp4zAiPT7o8PlvpSQMTOiBny8Ng
