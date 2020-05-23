NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Charles Horton’s son says he was known as the mayor of the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
“He went out of his way to push people down the hallway (who had) their legs amputated,” said Tim Horton.
Horton’s father’s relatively good health is why his son said he was relieved to hear from the center that the 81-year-old has tested negative for COVID-19.
But just five days later, Charles Horton was dead.
The cause of his death on his death certificate: Novel Coronavirus.
“I’m not real happy with them naturally and I haven’t had one condolence call,” Horton said.
Emails obtained by News4 Investigates between state and metro health department workers show it wasn’t just Horton’s family that’s had concerns about the Trevecca center.
A month before the state identified at cluster at the nursing home, a vender that works with the center wrote they’d received, “verbal confirmation that Trevecca Center will not provide any COVID testing…this just does not seem right clinically or ethically.”
That same vendor then wrote days later after an employee tested positive, “…we’re hopeful that those residents haven’t been made more vulnerable by the inaction of Trevecca/CareRite.”
“We feel more should have been done to protect these residents of Trevecca,” said attorney Rocky McElhaney, who has been retained by the Horton family.
Emails also show frustration from a metro health department employee about getting answers from Trevecca, writing, “Trevecca has been tough to reach so it’s been moving slow.”
Tim Horton also questions the center’s response plan, saying before his father was taken to the hospital, he was transferred to a floor for patients who’d tested negative to COVID-19.
“I’m worried that he had it there and he was probably transmitting it,” Horton said.
Carl Young, who is the Administrator at Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, released the following statement to News 4:
“We are not aware of any COVID-19 related negligence lawsuits filed against the Trevecca Center at this time. The well-being of our residents and staff continues to be our top priority, and the Trevecca Center will continue to take all appropriate measures in cooperation and coordination with local and state health officials to keep our residents, their families, and our staff safe as we navigate this global pandemic.” .
