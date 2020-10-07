NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A huge Nashville name is back after being closed during the pandemic.
The Monell's in Germantown and Monell's at the Manor have their doors back open, but is Nashville ready to return to family-style dining?
It's been a long time since the last Germantown morning you could hear a particular kitchen frying some chicken.
"It's just something that makes you feel like you're at grandma's house," Monell's owner Michael King, walking through the kitchen, said.
"Country ham, country sausage, corn puddin', cinnamon baked apples," he listed, looking over just a few items to be served for the morning.
King was getting it all ready at his family-style restaurant of 26 years.
"There's a lot of blood, sweat, and tears," he said. "Never did I think we'd have the light switch shut off."
Back in March, when the tornado hit his Germantown neighborhood, Michael closed Monell's for a week. It was only back a few days when it was closed again for the pandemic.
"We've been closed for six months," said King. "It's devastating. We lost several million dollars. We serve almost 10,000 people a month just at this location."
Some people outside Monell's Wednesday morning told us they're not ready to come back yet because of the family-style set-up where people of different parties are seated together and pass around the food.
To that, King said employees wear masks and get their temperature checked, seating's gone from twelve to eight people at a table, and packages of gloves are offered for those passing food. King said those uncomfortable with the family-style seating can order takeout and eat at tables spaced outside or eat at Café Monell's on Bransford Ave.
"We're optimistic, but we also know our model is not for everyone during this time, and we totally understand that," said King.
A representative for the Metro Health Department told News4 Monell's can operate family-style dining as long as they are at or below 50% capacity and have room for social distancing. The rep said patrons must also wear a mask unless they are seated.
"2020 is an uncertain year," said King. "We're losing the fabric of our neighborhoods. These small mom and pops are going. When you lose that fabric, that's one more piece that is not coming back, but we've got each other. The employees are healthy. The chicken's frying. We'll get through it. We'll get through it."
