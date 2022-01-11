MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A 3-year old girl at the center of a North Carolina amber alert was reunited in Rutherford County with her family.
Riley Bockes, 3, was found by law enforcement officials in Rutherford County with her father Brent James Bockes, 50, who was taken into custody.
“The best feeling in the world. Just at peace, finally getting to hold her,” said Erikka Emmons, Riley’s sister.
It was smiles, laughs and hugs as a family got to lay eyes on 3-year old Riley after police found her unharmed in Rutherford County.
“They [law enforcement officials] did send me the picture update showing that she was getting her pizza and she was well taken care of and I was constantly getting messages,” Emmons said.
An Amber Alert was put out for Riley in North Carolina. Officials say Bockes allegedly killed his wife outside of Raleigh before taking their three year old daughter across state lines.
Investigators said Brockes and the child were found after they were involved in a crash on I-24. A K9 team tracked the pair to Select Inn on Westgate Blvd.
“I didn’t even know it was missing person or a missing girl call. I just went because someone had fled from a vehicle. So I got there, got my dog out scent him off from a beer can that I found in the car,” said Officer Cody Shanabarger with Murfreesboro Police Department.
“Showed the picture of the suspect and Riley and she confirmed that she saw them on the camera. I had her show me which camera and I was able to physically see him and her on the camera. I confirmed they were in and at that point I called for more units,” said Deputy John Wauchek with Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. “Once we got more units in, we were able to go ahead and find them in the stairwell and then we took him into custody and her to a safe place,” he added.
Now the toddler gets to have playful moments with some new friends; officers and the K9.
“I felt like somebody had to protect her and I felt like it had to be me. and its been a joy,” said Deputy Denise Smotherman with Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Smotherman was one of the officers who had spent a lot of time with Riley after she was found.
“We’re best friends ain't we? till the very end,” said Smotherman holding Riley and they both shared a laugh.
“I went back to her and talked to her and was able to get her some food and spend a little bit of time with her,” Officer Cody Ridiner with Murfreesboro Police Department. Ridiner was the officer who bought 3-year old Riley some pizza.
Riley is happy to have playful moments with her family as well.
“I know mom would be awful proud how everything happened,” Emmons said. “We are very grateful. you kept our little girl safe and you took care of her as she if she was your own. We'll never be able to thank ya'll enough for everything,” she added.
The family is thankful for the officers saving the toddler, and the Rutherford County and Murfreesboro law enforcement officials were glad to put a family back together.
“We don’t usually get a whole lot of happy endings, so us being able to provide that and the closure for the family, that means more to me than anything,” said Officer Cody Ridiner.
“I don’t know how and why we were put in the right place at the right time. That night we were. all of us,” said Deputy John Wauchek.
“It’s the best-case scenario. You don’t really hear a lot of best-case scenarios but we got lucky this time,” said Officer Cody Shanabarger.
Bockes is charged with being a fugitive and is being held at the Rutherford County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.