NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro police charged a man Thursday after allegedly threatening people on board an aircraft regarding a mask issue at the Nashville International Airport.
According to an affidavit obtained by News4, officials arrested Lucas Cutler, 44, after he was seen threatening various patrons and employees at BNA.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they heard Cutler threatening to hurt someone over a mask issue and that the employee he was yelling at denied him boarding, the affidavit said. In addition, the officer noted Cutler’s bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech during this transaction.
Officers said Cutler then began to walk away from him, yelling obscene language at the officer. The affidavit said the officer told Cutler if he did not lower his voice, he would have to put him under arrest. Another officer attempted to engage with Cutler, and he still would not calm down as he continued to scream and curse.
The affidavit said the officers then decided to place Cutler under arrest for public intoxication and disorderly conduct; however, Cutler tensed up when they attempted to do this. He was then placed on the ground, and he held his arms underneath his body.
The officers said in the affidavit that they attempted to pull Cutler’s arms from underneath his body, giving loud verbal commands for Cutler to stop resisting. Eventually, officers used a taser drive stun to his left lower side.
According to the affidavit, Cutler was charged and taken into custody and awaiting trial.
