NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - "I don't know if I was in shock, or just like kind of not surprised because everything is so crazy," Ann Schowe, owner of Whiskey Water said. Her boutique was among four commercial businesses along Porter Road who were burglarized.
"It definitely feels violating that someone was in here. It kind of, like, creeps you out," Schowe explained. "There was glass everywhere, and they had thrown the cash box and taken the cash."
She said one more setback didn't come as a shock after everything small business has been through. "Everyone is struggling, and it's just crazy hard time right now," she said. "One day being closed actually really affects us."
Schowe said 200 dollars in cash and an iPad were taken from her boutique. She believes an alarm at a neighboring store is what eventually scared the burglar off.
Now clean up begins. "We were able to sweep up the glass, and we'll all be open tomorrow," Schowe said.
Metro Police confirmed to News4 Montessori East, Mr. Hair Studio, and HIFI Cookies were the other three burglarized businesses. No information on a suspect was immediately available.
