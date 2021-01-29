NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - To Wall Street's surprise, Game Stop share prices shot up more than 600% in a week, after a thread of Reddit users banded together to outsmart the big investors.

"They thought that these stocks that they’re shorting were not going to perform really well in the future, so that’s when the board, and when the people in Reddit and other individual investors decided it was a good idea to put the squeeze on these companies."

Finance Professor Julio Rivas is describing an advanced investing strategy called short selling. He explained when you short a stock, you're betting on a loss. You sell the stock hoping to buy it back at a lower price and pocket the difference. "If you go short, it means that you are expecting the price to go down," Rivas said.

Hedge funds placed their losing bets on stocks like Game Stop, AMC, and others. Once Redditors caught on, they bought in, forcing the share prices to soar and hedge funds to lose billions. "They know that in order to close their position, the people from the hedge funds are going to have to buy their stock. So, if the price is up they're going to make a profit, because they need to pay that much money in order to cover their obligations."

Local trader Corey Reier bought in at the beginning of the week and was furious to learn Thursday that Robinhood, a trading app that promises to democratize finance, paused retail investors' ability to buy more of the stock in question, but still allowed selling. "When that happened yesterday, it just made us feel even more like the game is rigged."

Class-action lawsuit filed against Robinhood following outrage over GameStop stock restriction A Robinhood customer filed a class-action lawsuit against the stock-trading app Thursday after the company barred traders from buying shares of GameStop promoted by WallStreetBets, a popular Reddit group for investors.

Reier believes Robinhood manipulated the rules in the hedge funds' favor, even though, he said, he and others bought in fair and square.

"Hedge funds do this all the time," he said. "I just feel like they’re upset now, because it’s not them doing it. It’s the retail common person that has just as much information as they do... You can’t just change the rules in the middle of the game."

Robinhood said they limited trade because of stress to the system to protect customers. Rivas said time will tell.

"It’s easy to speculate. For once, want to give them the benefit of the doubt," he said. "If in fact they acted wrongly [sic], they need to face the consequences of their actions."