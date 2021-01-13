NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tuesday, Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tennessee) called on the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment. Wednesday, after his vote to impeach, he called the President a threat on Twitter. 

"There's [sic.] several ways to get trump out of office," Cooper said. "Of course, the best one would be if he just had some sort of honor and resigned." On Wednesday Cooper was among two Tennessee democratic U.S. representatives who voted to impeach. The other, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee) Tweeted Wednesday saying, "We can’t let insurrection stand. We can’t let a lethal demagogue stay in office a moment longer."

 
All of Tennessee's Republican U.S. Representatives voted against impeachment. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tennessee) released a statement Wednesday, which read in part. "I believe we desperately need to heal as a nation. Impeachment would only throw fuel on the fire."
Rep. Mark Green (R-Tennessee) shared similar sentiments Tuesday. "Unity can only be achieved by focusing where we find common ground instead of drawing new battle lines," he said in a video on Twitter. "Sadly, this effort to impeach a President with only a week remaining in his term is going to do nothing but tear us further apart."
 

