NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tuesday, Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tennessee) called on the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment. Wednesday, after his vote to impeach, he called the President a threat on Twitter.
"There's [sic.] several ways to get trump out of office," Cooper said. "Of course, the best one would be if he just had some sort of honor and resigned." On Wednesday Cooper was among two Tennessee democratic U.S. representatives who voted to impeach. The other, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tennessee) Tweeted Wednesday saying, "We can’t let insurrection stand. We can’t let a lethal demagogue stay in office a moment longer."
The President played a direct role in the insurrection at our U.S. Capitol building one week ago today. The majority of the House voted to impeach him again today but he should resign immediately. He is a threat to America & cannot be allowed to continue to assault our democracy. pic.twitter.com/Slwsmmtson— Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) January 13, 2021
I am deeply concerned about our nation’s future. I believe we desperately need to begin to heal as a nation — impeachment would only throw fuel on the fire. I will be voting against impeaching President Donald Trump.My full statement --> https://t.co/rFRvtGMWlO pic.twitter.com/uaQ4wEZBxZ— Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) January 13, 2021
Unity can only be achieved by focusing on where we can find common ground instead of drawing new battle lines. The effort to impeach a President with only a week remaining in his term will only further tear us apart. pic.twitter.com/AFjNBaVadv— Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) January 12, 2021
