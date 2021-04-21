Some family bonds are strong enough to endure anything. That's how one sister feels after a year that seemed to give her brother one set back after another. Now, she shares that brother's long journey home.
Big sister. As the oldest of four kids, that's a role Rebecca Moses knows well.
"They're hard headed," she said with a laugh and smile. "They do what they want to."
Growing up, Rebecca was always close to the next kid in line, her brother Charlie Timbs who goes by Skipper.
"We might fight amongst ourselves, but there better not be nobody else step in," she smiled.
Y'know. Big sister stuff.
True to the role, Rebecca would always check in on Skipper at home in Murfreesboro.
One day last summer, she knew something was very wrong.
"I said, 'you sound terrible terrible. You're not breathing well,'" Rebecca remembered.
Skipper was diagnosed with COVID, and he began going to different hospitals as he was hit by complication after complication.
"He had fluid in his lungs," said Rebecca. "He had pneumonia three to four times. He had a hole in his heart."
After two strokes, it seemed Skipper was getting further and further from coming home.
"When the good Lord gets ready for you, he's gonna come get you," said Rebecca. "I didn't want him to suffer."
Even after 287 days of Skipper being away, a big sister never gave up hope.
Wednesday afternoon, Skipper was driven to his Murfreesboro home while a group of family and friends waited for him with signs.
"I'm gonna give him some big ole kisses and some big ole hugs, and I might cry," said Rebecca. "When I cry, he has to hold me."
"Oh, Bubba. I'm so glad you're home," Rebecca said, wrapping her arms around her brother. "I missed you so much. You look great."
"There's my brother," she said. "He's still alive. He's not dead. He's here. You can't tell me that's nothing but a miracle of God."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.