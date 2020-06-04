NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – African American-owned businesses in Nashville are seeing an increase in support.
News4 spoke with Marcus Buggs who is the owner of Coneheads in East Nashville on Thursday. His restaurant is known for its spin on chicken and waffles.
"Our most popular item I'm going to say is our chicken cone probably tossed in our 24k sauce capped with mac and cheese,” Buggs said.
It’s been a challenging six months for the new restaurant between the tornado and COVID-19. Now business is bouncing back with some new faces walking in the door.
“We're happy eyes are being opened to more black restaurants and black owned businesses here in Nashville. There's a lot of innovation and creativity around here and sometimes a lot of people don't find out about it because they're shut off from that world,” Buggs said.
The boost in business comes as the country finds ways to stand with the black community following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"It says to me that people hear the cry of the African American community,” Susan Vanderbilt with the Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce said.
Vanderbilt said many are reaching out asking how they can support the hundreds of African American-owned businesses in Nashville.
"Once you get something going, it has momentum behind it. So, let's keep that going,” Vanderbilt said.
For Buggs, it’s been overwhelming, but much appreciated. He hopes the effort doesn’t drop off.
“Continue to support these black businesses, seek these people out on your own and don't let it just be, don't be a prisoner of the moment right now,” Buggs said.
