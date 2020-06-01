Leaders in Nashville's African American community are now speaking out about the violence and the destruction left behind from Saturday night's riots.
"The killing has to stop of black men and women," said Representative Harold Love who represents House District 58. Love is also the pastor of Lee Chapel A.M.E. Church.
Love was there Saturday peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd and pushing for change.
"You can not continue to have policing policies that are separate and different for African American communities and different from other communities and expect us to not rise up and say this is wrong," said Love.
As for when things turned violent, Love was home.
He said he felt disheartened.
"We don't want the city burnt down. We don't want businesses looted. We want policy change. We don't want someone else to be harmed. That's the whole point. We're saying stop killing. So why do we want somebody else to be harmed," said Love.
It's why Love spoke to News4.
He knows the next few days will be tough.
He knows the violence could continue in other cities, but to those who will listen he said, not in Nashville.
"For those who want to see a difference in the way black people are treated in this country, in this city then join us in trying to change policy," said Love.
Love is already pushing to divert funding to public education, after school programs and PreK programs because he said, children shape our future.
