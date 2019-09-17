NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee's AFL-CIO President offered the organization's support for the United Auto Workers striking in Spring Hill.
The Tennessee AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations)
CIO stands in solidarity with our UAW brothers and sisters across the state and throughout the country. While GM's CEO took home a multi-million dollar paycheck last year, the company's workers did not see the same rewards. This underscores what is already well-known: corporate greed is out of control and workers have had enough.
Bottom line: this strike is about dignity, not just for UAW members but for all working families. No employee should struggle to get by when its employer is boasting about record-breaking profits. We will continue to support these workers in any way that we can until GM does its job and acknowledges the basic rights that they deserve."
Thousands of General Motors employees in Spring Hill will join a national strike against the company on Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.