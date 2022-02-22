NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Afghan refugees shared their inspiring story of survival after beginning a new life in the United States. Zabihullah Jalali and his brother Abdullah are filled with optimism.

“We are really happy, and we are lucky,” Jalali said. “We are so lucky.”

After five months in the U.S., they felt ready to share their harrowing story of escape from Afghanistan.

“I was not safe there,” he explained.

Jalali is a former interpreter for the U.S army. That fact alone could have gotten him killed.

“I was scared. I was thinking, like, if I remain here, I go to jail. What will happen to my daughter? What will happen to my wife?... I will be really lucky to stay in the jail. Maybe they will kill me.”

It took nearly a week after arriving in Kabul with his wife and their four-year-old daughter to get out. For days, Jalali said, he dodged Taliban checkpoints and pushed through throngs of desperate Afghans trying to secure a place on a flight to America.

“I couldn’t trust anyone,” he explained. “I have friends in Kabul, but I couldn’t trust anyone”

If you ask him, he’ll tell you he owes his life to Matt Hovsepian, a U.S. Army vet, and now Murfreesboro resident, who served alongside Jalali in Afghanistan in 2011. He calls Hovsepian his brother.

“We owe our life to our brother Matt. He saved my life and my brother’s,” he said.

When Jalali was finally cleared to board a flight, he was given one more piece of good news from an official with the embassy.

“He said, ‘OK, no problem. Your brother can also go with you.’” Jalali recalled. “He was so happy. It was our first time in life we get this much happy.”

The very next day, there was an explosion at the Kabul airport.

“That day was the last chance, but the last chance worked for us.”

They now reside in Nashville, among hundreds of Afghan refugees who have settled here. They feel lucky but grieve for the family they couldn’t bring with them.

“He is crying for his father,” Jalali translated his brother’s Arabic through tears. Abdullah became emotional at the mention of their parents, who remain in Afghanistan, living in fear.

“People in Afghanistan, they are just alive. They are not living.”

Their optimism though, cannot be shaken.

“We are so happy for our kids.”

Between the two brothers, they have four daughters. Jalali said had they stayed in his home country they wouldn’t have been allowed to receive an education.

“She will be great. She will be a great human,” Jalali said of his daughter. “She will have a bright future… We are always saying you are very lucky, and you will be very lucky in the future.”

Jalali translated for his brother again.

“I will always remember Matt, and I will print his picture and give it to my kids [and tell them] that this person made your future, your life. I will keep his picture in my house forever.”