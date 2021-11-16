NASHVILLE, TN – Afghan refugees are resettling in Nashville after escaping the crisis in their country.

Yesterday we shared this refugee’s story of escape…now we’re hearing about his hope for the future.

When asked if he would consider returning to Afghanistan:

“Yeah. Once Afghanistan has another government, a democratic government, I will go there. I will help my people.”

An Afghan refugee, now settled in Nashville, says his family, still living in his home country, is most on his mind.

“I take the advice from my father, that you can leave because your life is in danger, you should leave, and right now I’m seeing that their life is also in danger.”

The refugee, who worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Embassy, was not allowed to take extended family with him when he left.

That means his mother and father, his siblings and their children are all still there.

“I’m broken, my heart is broken, I know that. But my mind is not broken. I should work to take them out of Afghanistan.”

He had to leave after three years at the U.S. Embassy because he feared the Taliban would kill him otherwise.

“Yeah, every day I remember.”

In Nashville, the refugee’s brother, who moved here ten years ago, is helping him with furniture and clothing.

So are several catholic charities.

Together, they’re trying to help their family.

“My feelings are very bad but my efforts, me and my brother, both of us, making the effort to process a case for them. And we approved that case, we have their approval.”

But everything takes time and for now he must focus on starting new here.

“Above all, I am thankful for my parents. They should come because they put their everything for me, for my brother, to go to university.”

The United Way of Greater Nashville is still collecting donations for Afghan refugees.

So far, they’ve collected more than $35,000 with a goal of $300,000.