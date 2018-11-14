Sticker shock.
The average price of a home in Davidson County is now $318,398.
It’s causing an affordability crisis for working Nashvillians like firefighters, teachers and police officers.
In April of 2017, Mayor Megan Barry's administration earmarked millions of dollars for new programs to help. They were supposed to encourage developers to build housing the workforce could afford. Many of the programs have stalled.
John Eldridge owns E3 Construction Services. He isn't using Metro's new programs.
"A lot of us guys, we're just ole country boys who like to build houses. We don't know how to work the inner politics of those different programs that are out there. It got too confusing," Eldridge said.
What happened to the millions of dollars Metro set aside for affordable housing programs? A lot of it was never spent; it was reallocated for other city needs after initiatives the city hoped would work hit snags.
"The biggest initiative, biggest tool we had was blown up by state legislation,” said Metro Councilman Bob Mendes.
The state legislature said it was illegal to offer developers zoning incentives in exchange for promising to set aside units at lower prices.
"For example, you buy a building zoned for two stories, you ask for a zoning change to have five floors,” Mendes said.
"Because of the state law they are going to have to do it voluntarily. Because the city can't require them to do it," he said.
Another Metro affordable housing program is struggling.
If you don't pay your property taxes, Metro auctions off your land. Some of that land has been set aside so non-profits can use it for affordable housing.
So far, 70 lots have been given to non-profits. Exactly how many houses have been built is hard to say; two metro employees who had been running the program have since left city government.
In any case, building infill houses one lot at a time doesn’t generate enough affordable housing to meet the demand.
"And most lots are really appropriate for one or two houses," Mendes said.
The process is also slow because banks are leery of lending money to build on a lot that may have a clouded title.
Some developers aren't waiting for government programs. John Eldridge is incorporating workforce housing into his projects without government help.
"We felt there was an immediate need right now," Eldridge said.
E3’s project on Clifton Avenue, called City Heights, will have housing in a wide range of prices.
About 15% of the units will qualify as what’s called workforce housing – meant for people making around $40,000 to $50,000 per year. The buyers will be selected through a non-profit housing organization.
The workforce units will generally be one-bedroom condos priced at $159,000.
Other units in the same building, the larger units with the best views, are far more expensive
"We have some that have already sold for over a million," Eldridge said.
The quality will be the same in all the units.
"Hardwood floors, custom cabinets, upscale appliances, tile everywhere."
"There are programs that are working," Mendes said.
He points to Metro’s PILOT program. Metro gives property tax breaks to owners who promise to keep units affordable. The PILOT program saved hundreds of units of low income housing for seniors at Trevecca Towers, he said.
“We have to hit the fine line between incentivizing what we need to, without creating just a giveaway. We've had enough of those in the city.” Mendes said.
The challenge, he said, is finding the right partnership between the private sector, the non-profits and the government.
"I’ve used zero government funds on any project I've ever built," Eldridge said.
Eldridge said he would like to see the government offer programs that are easier to navigate, and programs that utilize some of the land the city already owns.
"We've had some successes but we need to keep getting better at it,” Mendes said.
"We’re trying to keep the city affordable to the people work for and protect and teach the city. It's not a big ask," he said.
