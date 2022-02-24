NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A woman was charged Friday after allegedly attacking her friend in the shower, according to an affidavit.
According to a court affidavit obtained by News4, officials charged Cassidy Ford, 26, after she allegedly attempted to stab her friend.
The affidavit said that officers responded to a call at 1514 Lillian St. after Ford ran to the neighbors to call the police. Officers made a note that Ford and the victim were family friends.
When the victim was taking a shower and then opened the door, the affidavit said Ford was standing there with an orange knife in her hand upside down and started swinging with the blade at the victim in a downward motion.
The affidavit said the knife sliced the victim on her right arm, causing an approximately two-inch laceration. She then pushed Ford away from her and shut the door.
According to the affidavit, Ford then ran to the neighbor’s house to call the police because she believed someone was breaking into her residence.
When officers arrived on the scene, Ford attempted to prevent them from entering the residence, saying, “I had a bad night,” and “no one is in my house besides my friend,” the affidavit said.
Officers entered the home and found the victim sheltering in the bathroom, panicking. The affidavit said the officers also found the white and orange knife in the kitchen, which the victim later identified as the one she was attacked with.
Ford was charged with aggravated assault, according to the Davidson County Clerk’s office.
