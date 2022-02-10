NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A woman was arrested last week after assaulting an MNPD officer at a hotel, according to an affidavit.
Officers responded to a fight in progress located at the DoubleTree by Hilton located at 315 4th Ave N, an affidavit obtained by News4 said.
When authorities arrived, hotel security led them to the 3rd floor, where two men who were both bleeding and out of breath were standing there as well as a woman who was yelling at everyone. Authorities later identified the woman as Bobbi Casey, 22.
The affidavit said that when officers attempted to investigate, Casey continued to be belligerent and yell at officers and interfere with medics who arrived at the scene. Officers continued to try and calm Casey down, but their attempts were unsuccessful.
Officers noted in the affidavit that Casey was visibly intoxicated, slurred her words, and was very unsteady on her feet. Officers determined that she was a danger to herself and others due to her level of intoxication and attempted to take her into custody.
Casey resisted arrest by pulling her arms away from officers and pushing them. Soon, the affidavit said she was placed forcefully in the patrol car, where she kicked one of the police officers in the face, knocking his glasses into his eye. Medics on the scene were able to render aid to the officer.
The affidavit said Casey was charged with Assault of a First Responder and Bodily Injury.
