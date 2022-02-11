NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police charged three teens after physically assaulting a student in the McGavock High School cafeteria.
An affidavit stated that on Sept. 10, 2021, two underage students and 19-year-old Joshawn D. Porter were all seen on video assaulting the victim. Porter is also seen on video jumping from on top of a table down onto the victim.
While punching and kicking the victim, the student loses consciousness. The affidavit stated that the students continued hitting and kicking the student while on the ground.
After the incident, the affidavit stated that EMS took the victim to the hospital, where he received surgery on his wrist. The victim also sustained a left eye orbital fracture, a broken nose, and a concussion.
Police charged Porter with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.