NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Shell Gas Station employee was arrested Wednesday after firing a weapon near gas station patrons, said a court affidavit.
According to the affidavit obtained by News4, MNPD officers heard a single gunshot come from south of Central Pike. Officers followed the sound to where they noted a crowd was dispersing from a Shell station located at 5800 Old Hickory Blvd.
Officials followed two vehicles that quickly left the scene to a nearby Waffle House, the affidavit said. Officers contacted the victims, who said they got into a verbal argument with the employees at the Shell Station. The affidavit said it escalated to an employee taking out a gun and firing it at them.
The affidavit said officers returned to the Shell and detained the employee who shot the firearm. A different employee denied all allegations of a gun being involved, but another admitted to hearing a gunshot but not seeing it.
Officers ended up arresting Lashawn C. McCord, 18, who admitted to getting the gun and firing one shot in the air due to the victims threatening him and the other employees. The affidavit said the weapon McCord used was not reported stolen.
McCord was booked and now has a bond set at $6,000.
