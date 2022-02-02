NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police charged rapper Young Buck with vandalism, according to an affidavit.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving 40-year-old David Darnel Brown on Rockland Trail.
Authorities said that Brown's ex-girlfriend reported that early Wednesday morning, Brown texted her that he was going to come over. When he eventually arrived at her home, Brown began kicking the front door because she did not answer, the affidavit said.
The affidavit went on to say that Brown's ex-girlfriend told officers that she had cameras on her home. When she noticed that Brown had left, she went outside and saw that he had kicked and damaged both the passenger and driver side of her vehicle sitting in the driveway.
Officers confirmed in the affidavit that Brown had damaged the car when leaving her home with closed-circuit security video footage of Brown pulling into her driveway. However, her car had no damage done to it at that point.
Officials said they saw a vehicle leaving the scene that matched the vehicle's description given to officers by dispatch. The affidavit said officers then made a traffic stop on the car, and Brown was sitting in the driver's seat.
