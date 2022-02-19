NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro police charged a woman Thursday who allegedly assaulted a police officer, an affidavit said.
According to a court affidavit obtained by News4, Metro police arrested Julie Elliot, 39, after being very intoxicated. Several concerned citizens warned police of Elliot's presence at the Hilton Hotel located at 121 4th Ave S, where she was not a guest.
Officers said in the affidavit that Elliot was highly intoxicated and was causing a commotion in the lobby. When officers approached her outside the hotel, Elliot said she thought she was walking in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Officers also noted in the affidavit that she smelled of alcoholic beverages, had slurred speech, and had watery eyes.
The affidavit went on to say that due to her level of intoxication, police believed it would be best to take her into custody. Instead, Elliot began actively resisting arrest to the point where she wrapped one leg around the front of the officer's legs and the other around the back of his leg. The affidavit said she then rolled her body over the officer's knee, causing both of them to fall.
The officer involved scraped his right knee and tore his pants from being tripped by Elliot. The affidavit said she continued to resist the police while they attempted to get her into the patrol vehicle by trying to kick out the patrol car window.
According to the Davidson County Clerk's office, Elliot was charged with assault of a first responder and causing bodily injury.
