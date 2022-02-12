NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An affidavit said that a man was arrested Monday after firing a weapon, endangering a woman and minor.
According to an affidavit obtained by News4, police arrested Tevin K. Battle, 30, after he fired his weapon deliberately into a residence on Dec. 28th, 2021.
The victim told officials that her friend was over arguing with her boyfriend via text the night before the incident. The boyfriend was Battle. The victim stated that Battle had driven by her house the evening before. She had begun receiving intimidating texts from a number she did not recognize but was later confirmed that it was Battle, the affidavit said.
When the victim’s friend left the following day, Battle fired his weapon around 8 a.m. into the victim’s house. The affidavit confirmed that Battle was on probation and had a GPS ankle monitor fitted on his person.
Officials said in the affidavit that they had obtained records confirming that Battle was in front of the victim’s residence at the time of the shooting and was driving around her house the evening before.
The affidavit said Battle also fired a shot into an additional residence.
Officials charged Battle with Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.
