NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a man for kidnapping a person outside a hookah bar and driving him around to various ATMs, forcing him to withdraw cash in November.
According to the arrest affidavit, Walid Danan was leaving the Empire Hookah Lounge on Murfreesboro Pike on November 7, 2021, when he was forced into the passenger seat of his car at gunpoint by 22-year-old Amir Adam.
With Danan in the passenger seat, Adam drove the vehicle to an unknown location. They picked up a second individual, who joined in forcing Danan to comply by pointing a gun to his head from the backseat, the affidavit states.
The men drove Danan to an ATM and ordered him to surrender his bank card and cellphone at gunpoint. Instead, they used the card to withdraw $800 in cash, quickly reaching the withdrawal limit for the account, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the men then drove to the Opry Mills Mall, where the suspect in the backseat used Danan's bank card to purchase $486 in merchandise from Foot Locker. When the suspect returned to the vehicle, Danan leaped from the car as it began to leave, the affidavit stated.
The affidavit stated that police found Danan’s car unoccupied at a nearby hotel on Harding Place. Police obtained surveillance footage of the suspects from the location.
During the investigation, Danan told police that someone used his stolen to transfer money to an account using CashApp. According to the affidavit, that account belonged to a person named Amir Adam.
After identification, police tracked the account to an apartment building on Bell Road, where Adam was apprehended and taken into custody on Tuesday, February 8. Police charged Adam with especially aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.
No information is available on the second suspect.
