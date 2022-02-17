NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 10-year-old girl reported to her school teacher and School Resource Officer Thursday she was sexually assaulted, according to a court affidavit.
According to an affidavit obtained by News4, the 10-year-old girl told officials that the defendant, Idi Minani, 40, touched her breasts and that her older sister had also been touched several times by the defendant before.
Metro Police do not specify the relationship between Minani and the two victims in the affidavit.
MNPD conducted a forensic interview on the two victims. One victim stated that on three separate incidents, there was penile and vaginal penetration between her and Minani, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the victim also told officials that there was an incident of fellatio between her and the defendant. She also disclosed an incident where Minani touched the juvenile’s bare breasts.
Minani told authorities that the juvenile victim is always known to tell the truth, and after one of the incidents, she confronted him about it. The affidavit said that Minani said it may have happened when he was drunk but claimed he did not remember.
A search of the Criminal Court Clerk shows the case is currently bound over to a grand jury.
