NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police Department took a man into custody Friday after he was seen stalking and producing unlawful photography according to a court affidavit.

According to an affidavit, Authorities arrested Karim Sarhane, 36, after officers chased him away from a resident’s window. The pursuit was just a short distance until police apprehended him.

Officials responded to a dispatched call at 200 11th ave n for an individual peeping in a female resident’s windows, the affidavit said. Officers said they had received several calls over the past week for an individual matching the same description doing the same thing.

According to the report, when the officers reached the location and caught Sarhane after finding him peeping through another resident’s window, they spoke with the victim, who stated that Sarhane had been outside her window on three different occasions this week and had video evidence.

The affidavit reported surveillance footage that was shown to police that Sarhane had been standing outside the victim’s window for extended periods and pointing his cell phone inside.

Sarhane was booked into Davidson County and is awaiting trial.