NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Antioch Middle School was shut down Monday after School Resource Officers heard gunshots nearby.
According to a court affidavit obtained by News4, officers charged Kedan Desvignes, 30, after he allegedly fired gunshots near the middle school.
A witness told officers that they had seen a man wearing a green jacket firing a gun towards the sky. The affidavit said Desvignes was allegedly standing on the side of the road between the school and the public park and community center located at 5042 Blue Hole Rd.
The affidavit said the witness claimed to see Desvignes carrying the gun in his hand walking across the I-24 overpass on Blue Hole toward Bell Rd.
Police located Desvignes after confirming that he matched the description given by the witness according to the affidavit. At that time, Desvignes was walking around and gesturing erratically while holding a cell phone on the side of the road in front of Lighthouse Christian School.
Officers said in the affidavit that they performed a terry stop on Desvignes to confirm the description given of the suspect firing a shot in front of the school. The affidavit said once Desvignes was stopped, he suddenly emptied his pockets, throwing a pistol and a liquor bottle onto the ground by a bush.
Desvignes told officers that he had just purchased the liquor bottle, then he walked to the park and walked around to do something police said in the affidavit that he refused to speak of due to being caught on the bodycam footage.
Police noted in the affidavit that the park is right across the street from Antioch Middle School and the roadway Desvignes was near is a school zone with the crossing guard and traffic signals during that time of day.
According to the affidavit, Desvignes' firing one round into the air significantly disrupted the regular school day for the students at Antioch Middle School. Officers recovered the pistol on the ground where Desvignes threw it and discovered it had a 6-round magazine with an extended grip. One round was located in the chamber, and only five rounds were found in the magazine, supporting that a single shot had recently been fired.
Officers also recovered five spent 380 casings in Desvignes' front left pants pocket along with a small amount of marijuana.
According to Davidson County Court Clerk's office, Desvignes was charged with carrying a weapon on school property.
