NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Arrest affidavit states Metro Police arrested a man for burglarizing a church in downtown Nashville on Monday.
The staff reported seeing Edward Thompson III enter the First Baptist Church at 601 Broadway. According to the affidavit, they saw Thompson taking items and confronted him about the thefts. Thompson left the church after talking with the staff.
The church staff located Thompson at a nearby gas station and reported it to police. When police arrived, the staff said Thompson had taken a tool kit, cooler, and clothing.
“That’s my church, I own it,” Thompson told police, according to the affidavit.
Police were able to determine that Thompson was in possession of the missing church items. Thompson was arrested and said he took the things from the church “to do God’s work.”
According to the affidavit, police returned the items that included a laptop computer, cellphone, door access cards, and a stocking cap to First Baptist Church staff.
According to the affidavit, Thompson gained access to First Baptist Church by damaging a window. According to the affidavit, he cut his hands when entering the church, and blood was found at the scene. The whole incident was also caught on the church’s security camera.
